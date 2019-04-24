Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates on cloud growth

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, fuelled by its Azure cloud computing unit and the continued shift to the subscription version of its Office software.

Total revenue rose 14 percent to $30.57 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of $29.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $8.81 billion, or $1.15 per share, from $7.42 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.