Chevron suspends drilling activity in Kurdistan
#Oil report
October 19, 2017 / 5:11 PM / in 2 days

Chevron suspends drilling activity in Kurdistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chevron has temporarily suspended oil and gas drilling activity in Iraqi Kurdistan, the company said on Thursday, in the latest setback to the region following recent unrest.

“Chevron has decided to temporarily suspend its operations,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

In September, Chevron drilled its first exploration well in Iraqi Kurdistan after a two-year break.

“We remain in regular contact with the Kurdistan Regional Government. We look forward to resuming our operations as soon as conditions permit.” (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
