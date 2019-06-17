UK says will look at all options if Iran breaches nuclear commitments

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will look at all available options if Iran breaches its commitments around its nuclear activities, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

“We have been clear about our concern at Iranian plans to reduce compliance with the JCPOA. Should Iran cease meeting its nuclear commitments, we would then look at all options available to us,” a spokesman for May told reporters.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) lifted international sanctions against Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities. The United States withdrew from the deal a year ago and re-imposed its sanctions.