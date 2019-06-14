Trump, Japan's Abe discussed tanker attacks in call: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe onboard the Japan's navy ship Kaga on May 28, 2019 in Yokosuka, Japan. Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed this week’s attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in a phone call on Friday, the White House said, adding that Trump thanked Abe for Abe’s effort to facilitate talks with Iran.

Trump and Abe also spoke about the two countries’ trade negotiations and Trump’s upcoming travel to the Group of 20 summit in Japan, the White House said.