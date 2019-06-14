World News
June 14, 2019 / 5:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran fast-boats preventing towing of damaged Altair tanker: source

1 Min Read

The United States Navy search and seizure team from The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul's (DDG 74) pulls alongside a Bahraini dhow during routine maritime security operations in Arabian Sea, June 11, 2019. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iranian military fast-boats in the Gulf of Oman are preventing two privately owned tug boats from towing away an oil tanker damaged in attacks on Thursday, a U.S. official said on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. official did not say how the United States knew of the reported standoff between the Iranian fast-boats and the tug boats, which were trying to tie up and tow away the Norwegian-owned Front Altair. The United States blames Iran for Thursday’s attacks against the Altair and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous.

Tehran denies the accusations.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish

