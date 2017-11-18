FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign ministers to meet Arab League chief ahead of urgent session - MENA
Sections
Featured
Tracking global cues
India Markets Weekahead
Tracking global cues
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017
pICTURES
Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 18, 2017 / 1:16 PM / in a day

Foreign ministers to meet Arab League chief ahead of urgent session - MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will meet Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo on Sunday prior to an urgent session of the organisation, Egypt’s MENA state news agency said on Saturday.

The agency did not specify the precise reason for the meeting.

Saudi Arabia this week called for an urgent gathering of Arab foreign ministers to discuss Iranian actions in the region. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.