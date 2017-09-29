FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran bans oil product transport to, from Iraq's Kurdistan region - report
September 29, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in 18 days

Iran bans oil product transport to, from Iraq's Kurdistan region - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Iran has banned transportation of oil products by Iranian companies to and from Iraq’s Kurdistan region, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Friday, after Tehran vowed to stand by Baghdad against Iraqi Kurds’ independence vote.

“A directive by the Road and Transportation Organization has temporarily banned carrying oil products from Iran to Iraq’s Kurdistan region and vice versa following the latest developments in that region,” Tasnim reported.

Iran, which has its own Kurdish minority, has said the referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan region is a threat to stability in a crisis-hit region. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Alexander Smith)

