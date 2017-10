Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Sochi, Russia October 11, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Iran by the end of this year, the TASS news agency quoted Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Thursday.

Putin plans to take part in a meeting with his counterparts from Iran and Azerbaijan during the visit, Ushakov was cited as saying.