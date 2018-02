ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected as “ridiculous” reports that Israel had intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria on Saturday, state TV reported.

“Reports of downing an Iranian drone flying over Israel and also Iran’s involvement in attacking an Israeli jet are so ridiculous ... Iran only provides military advice to Syria,” TV quoted Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.

