August 14, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bomb kills two in crowded Baghdad market - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and six wounded when a bomb went off at a crowded market in Baghdad on Tuesday, police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing in the Sadr City district, a stronghold of nationalist Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr whose bloc won a parliamentary election in May.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December but security officials say the hardline militant group is likely to wage an insurgency after its self-proclaimed caliphate collapsed and the militants were dislodged from all the territory they held in the country.

Reporting by Wissam al-Okili; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Andrew Heavens

