U.S. service member killed in Iraq IED blast: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. service member from the coalition fighting Islamic State was killed and another injured in Iraq over the weekend when an improvised explosive device (IED) struck their vehicle, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway, a Pentagon spokesman, said, but he did not provide further details.

Prior to the incident, a dozen U.S. service members had been killed fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria since 2014, according to Pentagon data.

Iraqi forces, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, began an offensive on Sept. 21 to dislodge Islamic State from Hawija.

Islamic State militants set fire to three oil wells near Hawija, west of the oil city of Kirkuk, one of two areas of Iraq still under their control, military and oil officials said.

Islamic State, the ultra-hardline Sunni Muslim group, has lost control of all the oilfields it once held in the north of Iraq.