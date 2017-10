BAGHDAD, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Iraqi forces have captured the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from Islamic State, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

With the capture of Hawija, the militants’ last stronghold in northern Iraq, the only area that remains under control of Islamic State is a stretch alongside Iraq’s western border with Syria. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)