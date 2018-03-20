FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 6:07 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

India says it has confirmed 39 Indians missing in Iraq since 2014 are dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Tuesday that 39 Indians, who were believed to have been kidnapped by militants in Iraq in 2014, had been confirmed dead after their bodies were found.

India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

The bodies were recovered from a mass grave and DNA tests had confirmed them to be the construction workers who went missing from the Iraqi city of Mosul, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj told parliament.

“With full proof I can say these 39 are dead,” the minister said. The government had for years said it would only declare the men dead once it had full evidence.

Reporting by Malini Menon; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Robert Birsel

