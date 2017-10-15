FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Soleimani arrives in Kurdish region for talks about crisis with Baghdad
October 15, 2017 / 8:44 AM / in 6 days

Iran's Soleimani arrives in Kurdish region for talks about crisis with Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani has arrived in Iraq’s Kurdistan region for talks about the escalating crisis between the Kurdish authorities and the Iraqi government following the Kurdish independence referendum, a Kurdish official said on Sunday.

Soleimani is the commander of foreign operations for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, a military corp providing training and weapons to Iraqi paramilitary groups backing the Shi‘ite-led government in Baghdad.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Louise Heavens

