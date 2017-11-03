Iraqi security forces retake al-Qaim from Islamic State: PM

ERBIL (Reuters) - Iraqi forces seized the district of al-Qaim on Friday, one of the last remaining territories in the country held by Islamic State militants, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.

In a congratulatory statement, Abadi praised the Iraqi security forces for liberating the district “in record time”. Units from the Iraqi army, Counter-Terrorism Services, Sunni tribal and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation forces entered the area on Friday morning.