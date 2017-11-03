FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 3, 2017 / 5:12 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Iraqi security forces retake al-Qaim from Islamic State: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL (Reuters) - Iraqi forces seized the district of al-Qaim on Friday, one of the last remaining territories in the country held by Islamic State militants, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.

Iraqi Prime minister Haider Al-Abadi speaks during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

In a congratulatory statement, Abadi praised the Iraqi security forces for liberating the district “in record time”. Units from the Iraqi army, Counter-Terrorism Services, Sunni tribal and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation forces entered the area on Friday morning.

Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Alison Williams

