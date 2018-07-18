FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
July 18, 2018 / 7:31 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Bombs wound four people in Iraqi city of Kirkuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Several roadside bombs wounded four people in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, witnesses said.

A police official said the bombs had targeted a commercial district of the city.

Iraqi security forces have largely defeated Islamic State militants, removing them from Mosul and other cities and towns.

But the ultra-hardline Sunni militant group still carries out attacks near Kirkuk and in other parts of the country.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.