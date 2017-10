BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Masoud Barzani, president of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq, plans to make a statement on Tuesday urging the Kurdish factions to avoid civil war, Erbil-based Rudaw TV said.

Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari/Files

The statement would be Barzani’s first since the takover of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk by Iraqi government forces on Monday.