Iraqi parliament "has no right" to remove Kirkuk's governor - senior Kurdish official
#Energy
September 14, 2017 / 12:30 PM / a month ago

Iraqi parliament "has no right" to remove Kirkuk's governor - senior Kurdish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament “has no right” to remove Kirkuk’s governor from office, a senior Kurdish official said on Thursday, after parliament voted him out following a request by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

“He is an elected governor of the council of Kirkuk,” said Hoshyar Zebari, a close adviser to Kurdish President Massoud Barzani. “That is the only body that can remove him.”

The decision to remove the governor, Najmaddin Kareem, comes after Kirkuk - an oil-rich province claimed by both the central government in Baghdad and the autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq - voted to take part in a referendum set for Sept. 25 on Kurdish independence. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Alison Williams)

