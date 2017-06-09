FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017

Baghdad rejects Kurds' move to press for independence unilaterally

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.

On Wednesday Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani announced that a referendum on Kurdish independence would be held on Sept. 25.

"No party can on its own decide the fate of Iraq, in isolation from the other parties," spokesman Saad al-Haddithi said in a statement.

"Iraq is constitutionally a democratic, federal country with full sovereignty (..) Any measure from any side in Iraq should be based on the constitution,'' Haddithi said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones

