BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi President Fuad Masum called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership to resolve the crisis triggered by the Kurdish independence referendum.

Iraqi President Fuad Masum speaks during a joint news conference with the French President Francois Hollande (not pictured), after their meeting at the presidential palace in Baghdad, Iraq, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool/Files

Masum is himself a Kurd and holds a largely ceremonial role in the Iraqi state where most power lies with the prime minister who belongs to the Shi‘ite majority.

His speech was broadcast on state TV.