U.S. lawmaker warns Iraq against misuse of U.S. arms against Kurds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, the influential chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned Iraq’s government on Monday of “severe consequences” over any further misuse U.S.-provided weaponry against Kurdish forces.

Senator John McCain REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files

“The United States provided equipment and training to the government of Iraq to fight (Islamic State) and secure itself from external threats — not to attack elements of one of its own regional governments, which is a longstanding and valuable partner of the United States,” McCain said.

“Make no mistake, there will be severe consequences if we continue to see American equipment misused in this way.”