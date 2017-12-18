FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish protesters set fire to KDP office in northern Iraq -social media footage
December 18, 2017 / 1:16 PM / a day ago

Kurdish protesters set fire to KDP office in northern Iraq -social media footage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Kurdish protesters demanding the ouster of the semi-autonomous regional government have set fire to an office of the ruling Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) on Monday near the city of Sulaimaniyah in northern Iraq, social media footage showed.

Local media reported that protesters had also set fire to the offices of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the KDP’s coalition partner in government, as well as to those of two other regional parties.

Reuters was able to independently verify only those fires at the KDP office. (Reporting by Reuters Video News; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

