Opposition movement withdraws ministers from Iraq's KRG, parliament speaker resigns -party sources
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 20, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 days ago

Opposition movement withdraws ministers from Iraq's KRG, parliament speaker resigns -party sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Leading Kurdish opposition movement Gorran has withdrawn its ministers from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its member Yousif Mohamed has resigned as parliament speaker, party sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

At least three people were killed and more than 80 wounded on Tuesday when Kurdish demonstrators joined a second day of protests against years of austerity and unpaid public sector salaries amid tensions between their region and Baghdad, with some calling for the KRG’s ouster. (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
