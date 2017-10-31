FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi preparing to take control of crossing between Kurdistan region and Syria
October 31, 2017 / 9:27 AM / Updated a day ago

Iraqi preparing to take control of crossing between Kurdistan region and Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An Iraqi military delegation is preparing to take control of the Kurdistan region border with Syria, an Iraqi military statement said on Tuesday.

The delegation headed by the Iraqi army chief of staff, Lieutenant General Othman al-Ghanmi, is visiting the Fish-Khabur triangle formed by the Iraqi Turkish Syrian border, in northwestern Iraq, a statement from the Iraqi joint operation command in Baghdad said.

The visit aims to “control the international border” it said, mentionning Iraq’s two crossings with Turkey and Syria, respectively Ibrahim al-Khalil and Fish-Khabur.

Iraqi officials told Reuters earlier on Tuesday Iraqi customs officials took control of the Ibrahim al-Khalil main land crossing with Turkey.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

