Iraq's Kurdistan offers joint Kurdish-Iraqi deployment at crossing with Turkey
#World News
November 2, 2017 / 5:59 AM / a day ago

Iraq's Kurdistan offers joint Kurdish-Iraqi deployment at crossing with Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Kurdistan region on Thursday offered a joint Kurdish-Iraqi deployment at a strategic crossing with Turkey, with participation of observers from the U.S.-led coalition helping fight Islamic State.

The deployment was meant “as a goodwill gesture and trust-building exercise that ensures a limited and temporary arrangement until an agreement is reached in accordance with the Iraqi Constitution”, said a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s defence department.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Friday declared a pause in an offensive that began on Oct. 16 to take over areas claimed both by his government and the KRG as well as international border crossings with the Kurdistan region.

Abadi ordered economic and military retaliation against the KRG after Iraqi Kurds voted for independence in September in a referendum that Baghdad declared illegal.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
