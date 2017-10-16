U.S-led anti-IS coalition says Iraqi-Kurdish clash in Kirkuk is misunderstanding

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition said an Iraqi-Kurdish clash in the region of Kirkuk where Iraqi army took control on Monday of Kurdish-held positions was a “misunderstanding” and urged both sides to avoid escalation.

Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk, Iraq October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

“Coalition forces and advisors are not supporting Government of Iraq or Kurdistan Regional Government activities near Kirkuk, but are aware of reports of a limited exchange of fire during predawn hours of darkness,” it said in a statement on its website.

“We believe the engagement this morning was a misunderstanding and not deliberate as two elements attempted to link up under limited visibility conditions,” it added.