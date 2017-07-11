Hezbollah leader says Mosul victory major step towards destroying Islamic State

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that the defeat of Islamic State in Mosul was a "great step" that would pave the way to eliminating the group.

In comments broadcast on the Lebanese Shi'ite group's Manar television station, Nasarallah also said the routing of the militants from their Iraqi stronghold would have "great repercussions" on the broader fight against the group across the region.