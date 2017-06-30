U.N. urges Iraq to halt "forced evictions" from Mosul

GENEVA, June 30 (Reuters) - The United Nations called on the Iraqi government on Friday to intervene to halt "imminent" forced evictions of many people suspected of having ties to Islamic State from the city of Mosul.

Hundreds of families have received threatening letters laying down a deadline for leaving, mainly under tribal agreements, which amount to "acts of vengeance", U.N. human rights spokesmman Rupert Colville said.

"We urge the Iraqi Government to take action to halt such imminent evictions or any type of collective punishment, and to reinforce the formal justice system to bring perpetrators to justice," he told a Geneva news briefing. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)