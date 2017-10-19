Oil flows via Iraqi Kurdish pipeline to Turkey around 200,000 bpd

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Crude oil flows through the Iraqi Kurdish pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan were fluctuating close to 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Thursday afternoon, a local shipping source said.

The level is slightly lower than the overnight and morning rate. The source said the hourly rate was between 8,000 and 9,000 barrels.

Disruption that began late Tuesday is due to the shutdown of 350,000 bpd of production from the Bai Hasan and Avana oilfields that were taken by Iraqi forces from the Kurdish Peshmerga earlier this week. Iraqi oil officials expect production to resume on Sunday. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter)