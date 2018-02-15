FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 11:58 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-IDB ready to finance Iraqi infrastructure with $500 million - president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of official in paragraph 1)

KUWAIT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the largest development organisation in the Muslim world, is ready to finance Iraq infrastructure with $500 million, its president Bandar Hajjar said in Kuwait on Wednesday.

Donors and investors have gathered in Kuwait to discuss efforts to rebuild Iraq’s economy and infrastructure as it emerges from a devastating conflict with Islamic State militants who seized almost a third of the country. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)

