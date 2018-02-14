IDB ready to finance Iraqi infrastructure with $500 million - president

KUWAIT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the largest development organisation in the Muslim world, is ready to finance Iraq infrastructure with $500 million, its president Ahmed Mohamed Ali al-Madani, said in Kuwait on Wednesday.

Donors and investors have gathered in Kuwait to discuss efforts to rebuild Iraq’s economy and infrastructure as it emerges from a devastating conflict with Islamic State militants who seized almost a third of the country. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)