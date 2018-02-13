FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tillerson urges Gulf states to regain unity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Restoring the unity of Gulf nations remains in the interest of all parties in the region, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday, urging them to resolve a diplomatic dispute over Qatar.

Last June, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years among the U.S. allies. Qatar denies the accusation.

Tillerson was speaking at a meeting in Kuwait of the global coalition against Islamic State.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Andrew Torchia

