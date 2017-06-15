FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Iraqi PM Abadi postpones visit to Saudi Arabia amid Gulf rift
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 7:46 PM / 2 months ago

Iraqi PM Abadi postpones visit to Saudi Arabia amid Gulf rift

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi delivers remarks at the morning ministerial plenary for the Global Coalition working to Defeat ISIS at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017.Joshua Roberts

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi postponed a Saudi Arabia to avoid taking sides in the rift between the kingdom and Qatar, Iraqi officials said on Thursday.

Wednesday's planned visit was postponed "so that it would not be considered as supporting one side against the other", Jabbar al-Abadi, a lawmaker close to the prime minister, told Reuters.

Qatar is facing a severe economic and diplomatic boycott by Saudi Arabia and its regional allies who cut ties last week, in the worst rift among Gulf Arab states in years. They accuse Qatar of funding terrorism, fomenting regional unrest and cosying up to their enemy Iran, all of which Qatar denies.

Abadi's visit to Saudi Arabia was to foster reconciliation between the Sunni Muslim kingdom and majority Shi'ite Iraq - and help heal deep and bitter divisions between Iraq's Shi'ites and Sunnis.

Abadi's office confirmed that the visit, during which Abadi was to meet with Saudi King Salman, was postponed, possibly to next week, without giving a reason.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

