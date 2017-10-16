FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish cabinet agrees to close air space to N.Iraq
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 5 days ago

Turkish cabinet agrees to close air space to N.Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s cabinet agreed on Monday to close its air space to Kurdish-controlled northern Iraq and said work had started to hand over the main land border crossing into the autonomous region to the central Iraqi government.

Government spokesman Bekir Bozdag also said the cabinet approved a recommendation from the national security council, chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan, to extend a state of emergency imposed after last year’s failed coup by another three months.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ercan Gurses; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.