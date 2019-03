BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is still battling Islamic State at the jihadist group’s last pocket at Baghouz in eastern Syria, a spokesman for the SDF said on Twitter on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the area had been taken.

“Heavy fighting continues around mount Baghouz right now to finish off whatever remains of ISIS (Islamic State),” said Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF’s media office.