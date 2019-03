A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) sits at a back of a truck, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria March 9, 2019. Picture taken March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday the deadline for Islamic State to surrender from its final enclave in eastern Syria was over, and that its frontline troops had received orders to attack.

“Frontline forces have received orders to move, and the military decision. This evening we expect movement at any moment,” Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, told Reuters.