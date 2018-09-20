Russia says Israel must provide more data on plane downing near Syria: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Israel must provide Moscow with more information about the downing of a Russian military aircraft near the Syrian coast earlier this week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Fifteen Russian crew were killed when the IL-20 surveillance plane crashed near Latakia in northern Syria on Monday. Russia has said Syria shot the plane down shortly after Israeli jets hit the area, and accused Israel of creating the dangerous conditions by failing to give sufficient advance notice.

Israel dispatched its air force chief to brief Moscow about the incident on Thursday.