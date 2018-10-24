Japan's Abe thanks Turkey's Erdogan for 'rescue' of journalist - Turkish source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone call on Wednesday for the ‘rescue’ and arrival in Turkey of journalist Jumpei Yasuda, a Turkish presidential source said.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Freelance journalist Yasuda earlier confirmed that he was alive and well and in Turkey after being captured in Syria three years ago, according to a video released by the local governor’s office.