BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government reopened on Saturday the major Nassib border crossing with Jordan, a statement by the transport ministry said.

Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad are seen in the Nassib border crossing with Jordan in Deraa, Syria July 6, 2018. Hezbollah Media/Handout via Reuters

“Truck and transit traffic has started through the Syrian-Jordanian border,” the statement sent to Reuters said.