Russian, Iranian presidents discuss Iraqi Kurdish vote: Rouhani's office
September 25, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 23 days ago

Russian, Iranian presidents discuss Iraqi Kurdish vote: Rouhani's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kurds celebrate during their independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani discussed the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum and the Syrian civil war in a telephone call, a senior Iranian official was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

“Assessing the current situation in the region, especially in Iraq and Syria, was the main focus of the two leaders,” Hamid Aboutalebi, Rouhani’s deputy chief of staff of for political affairs, said.

“They stressed on the necessity of maintaining the unity of Iraq and security and stability in the region,” he added.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

