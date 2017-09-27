FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Jordanian (RJ) to halt flights to Erbil, Sulaymaniyah in N.Iraq on Friday
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 27, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 21 days ago

Royal Jordanian (RJ) to halt flights to Erbil, Sulaymaniyah in N.Iraq on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jordan’s state carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) will suspend its flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq from Friday following a request from Iraqi authorities, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline, which operates 10 weekly flights to Erbil and three weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah, said the suspension of flights would start at 6 pm local Amman time on Friday.

The government in Baghdad is at loggerheads with the Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq after they held a referendum on independence. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.