Putin, on Iraqi Kurdistan, says Moscow handles situation with care

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was exercising a policy of non-interference and using cautious rhetoric after the independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan in order not to explode the situation in the region.

Putin, speaking during an energy forum in Moscow, also said that it was in no-one’s interest to cut off oil supplies from Iraq’s Kurdistan. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Olesya Astakhova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Toby Chopra)