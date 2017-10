Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi delivers remarks at the morning ministerial plenary for the Global Coalition working to Defeat ISIS at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered security services on Monday “to protect citizens being threatened and coerced” in the autonomous Kurdish region where a referendum on independence is under way.

Abadi’s order was announced in statement from his office.

Abadi has said the vote is against the constitution and asked the Kurdish authorities to cancel it.