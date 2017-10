CAIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s flag carrier EgyptAir will suspend flights to and from Erbil airport in northern Iraq from Friday, two company sources said on Wednesday.

The move comes after the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority sent a notice to foreign airline companies telling them that international flights to Erbil and Sulaimaniya will be suspended at 1500 GMT and that only domestic flights will be allowed. (Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)