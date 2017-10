ERBIL, Iraq, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region plans to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Nov. 1, said Erbil-based Rudaw TV, citing the votes’ supervising body.

A referendum held on Sept. 25 in the country’s Kurdish-held regions delivered an overwhelming yes for independence.

Masoud Barzani is currently president of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)