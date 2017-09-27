flydubai suspends flights to Erbil after referendum

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai said on Wednesday it was temporarily suspending its flights to Erbil, complying with an Iraqi government demand following an independence referendum in Kurdish-held northern Iraq.

Flights would be suspended from Sept. 30, a spokesman said.

People in northern Iraq voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence in Monday’s non-binding referendum that was opposed by the governments in Baghdad, Turkey and Iran.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority sent a notice on Wednesday to foreign airlines telling them international flights to Erbil and Sulaimaniya in the Kurdish region would be suspended on Friday at 1500 GMT and only domestic flights allowed. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi)