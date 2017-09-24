FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi govt asks Kurdistan regional govt to hand over border posts, airports in referendum dispute
#World News
September 24, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 24 days ago

Iraqi govt asks Kurdistan regional govt to hand over border posts, airports in referendum dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A boy rides a bicycle with the flag of Kurdistan in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - The Iraqi government asked the autonomous Kurdish region on Sunday to hand over international border posts and its international airports, retaliating to a Kurdish independence referendum to be held on Monday in northern Iraq.

It also asked the foreign countries to stop oil trading with the Kurdish region and to deal with the central government in regards to airports and borders, said a statement published by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s office.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Larry King

