BEIRUT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) will suspend flights to and from Erbil airport in northern Iraq from Friday, citing an Iraqi government decision to suspend international flights at the airport, MEA Chairman Mohammad al-Hout said by phone.

“For now, we’re stopping. The last flight is on the 29th, until they solve the issue,” he told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Catherine Evans)