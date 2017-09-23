Turkish and Iraqi militaries discuss Kurdish independence vote

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The heads of the Turkish and Iraqi armed forces discussed the “illegitimate” Iraqi Kurdish referendum on Saturday and stressed the importance of maintaining Iraq’s territorial integrity, the Turkish military said.
It issued a written statement after the Iraqi army’s chief of staff, Lieutenant General Othman al-Ghanmi, met his Turkish counterpart, General Hulusi Akar, in Turkey on Saturday, two days ahead of the planned referendum.
