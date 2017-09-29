FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Sistani opposes secession of Kurdish region
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 29, 2017 / 10:29 AM / in 18 days

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Sistani opposes secession of Kurdish region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Iraq’s top Shi‘ite cleric opposes the secession of the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, his representative Ahmed al-Safi said in a Friday sermon on his behalf in the holy city of Kerbala, south of Baghdad.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani asked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) “to return to the constitutional path” in pursuing self-determination for the Kurdish people, Safi said in the sermon.

It is the first direct political sermon by Sistani since early 2016, in a clear sign that he attaches importance to the crisis opposing Baghdad and the KRG, triggered by an independence referendum held in Kurdish northern Iraq on Monday.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli;editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.